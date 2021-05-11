TP-Link’s latest Kasa Alexa-enabled mini smart plugs see first discount to $6 each, more

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of the latest Kasa Smart Plug Minis for $24.29 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This is the very first discount we’ve tracked on these #1 new releases, shaving 10% off the top to mark a new all-time low. These 2.4A smart plugs work with Alexa and Assistant voice control, so you can turn you electronics on and off with a few words, a tap, timer, or customized schedule. While not only the newest in a long line of Kasa smart products, these also offer the lowest pre unit pricing we can find, at just over $6 an outlet. Rated 5/5 stars. See below for more.

If four is just a few too many, you can also snag a 2-pack of 2020 mini plugs for just $12.75 when you clip the on-page coupon. It’s slightly more expensive per unit, but you’re about half of what our lead deal would run you. Plus, they still offer the same programming and smart scheduling, including Alexa and Assistant compatibility. These #1 best-selling smart plugs have been rated 4.6/5 stars from 69,000 customers.

While you’re sprucing up your home’s smart capabilities, Google’s new Nest Hub is also seeing its first discount, now at $85. Plus, we’re seeing rare savings on Phillips Hue lamps and more from $17, these highly rated motion detecting LED bulbs from $7, and a slew of traditional Belkin power strips and surge protectors up to 28% off. And you can check out our smart home guide for even more ways to upgrade.

Kasa Smart Plug 4-pack features:

Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation. Enjoy the hands free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Use timer or countdown schedules set your smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc.

