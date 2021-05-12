FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft’s $5 movie sale includes Battleship 4K, Die Hard, Assassin’s Creed, more

Microsoft is back with another weekly $5 movie sale. Today, our favorite is Battleship in 4K, which normally runs $15 at Google Play. This movie follows Liam Neeson, Taylor Kitsch, Rihanna, and many other award-winning actors as they join forces in an epic battle for Earth at sea. There’s an international naval coalition that becomes the world’s last hope for survival as a hostile alien force attempts to take over our beautiful blue planet. Rated 4/5 stars. If alien movies aren’t your thing, then head below, because Microsoft has plenty of other titles on sale as well. Also, don’t forget to check out this landing page, as it holds the entire list of discounted movies this week.

More $5 movies:

Don’t forget that Apple’s latest $8 movie sale offers classics like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Wolf of Wall Street, Mean Girls, Old School, Zoolander, and many others. Each title on iTunes will cost you $8, so be sure to give that a look for further filling out your movie library.

More on Battleship:

An international fleet of naval warships encounters an alien armada while on a Naval war games exercise and faces the biggest threat mankind has ever faced. An intense battle is fought on sea, land and air. If they lose, the world could face a major extinction event and an alien invasion. Will humans win this alien war, what are the aliens doing here, and what do they want?

