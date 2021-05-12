RYOBI’s 6-tool combo kit gets you started on DIY projects for $100 off, now $221

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless 6-tool Combo Kit for $220.97 shipped. This is a $100 discount from its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. With this kit, you’ll get everything needed to jumpstart your spring and summer DIY projects including a drill/driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, oscillating multi-tool, work light, two batteries, a charger, as well as a 60-piece drill bit kit. I picked up a very similar setup when I bought my house last year and have to say, the tools have yet to let me down. I’ve even grabbed a few more ONE+ 18V tools to further expand my own kit. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

On the more compact side of things, you could opt for a 2-pack of Bosch Drill/Driver and Impact Driver for $99 instead. While you’re not getting six tools and a robust 18V battery platform here, Bosch’s combo kit is really all that’s needed to get working on DIY projects. Saws and other tools can wait most of the time, or might even have plug-in circular or reciprocating models already. But, a battery-powered drill is a must for tackling projects quickly and efficiently.

Don’t forget that Home Depot is taking up to 48% off select DEWALT combo kits, tools, and more. Pricing starts at $20 and you’ll find plenty of choices here. If you’re not a RYOBI fan, or just already have a few DEWALT tools, this sale is can’t-miss when it comes to power tools.

More on RYOBI’s Combo Kit:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with (2) Batteries, Charger, and Bag with Drill and Drive Kit (60-Piece). This kit provides a variety of tools to get all of your projects done. The 1.5 Ah and 4.0 Ah Batteries feature lithium-ion cells for longer overall life. The 18-Volt Charger is compatible with all ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries. Best of all, this kit is part of the RYOBI ONE+ System of over 175 Cordless Tools that all work on the same battery platform. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, the 18-Volt ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit includes a drill/driver with screwdriver bit, an impact driver with bit, a reciprocating saw with blade, a circular Saw with blade, a multi-tool with accessories, a work light, 1.5 Ah and a 4.0 Ah battery, an 18-volt charger, a tool bag, and operator’s manuals. The Bonus 60-Piece Drilling and Driving Accessory Kit from RYOBI provides the perfect durable and reliable bits for the job. Equipped with the standard bits you need for most household or general projects, the bits included contain drivers and straight-shank bits for drilling into metal, brick, wood and plastic. This kit includes 60 drill and drive bits and a convenient clear front carrying case for user organization. The Drill and Drive Kit is a consumable item.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!