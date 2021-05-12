Home Depot takes up to 48% on DEWALT combo kits, tools, and accessories from $20

Home Depot is now discounting a selection of DEWALT tools, bundles, accessories and more starting at $20. Shipping is free across the board, and no-cost curbside pickup is also available in most cases, as well. Amongst all of the home improvement discounts, our top pick is the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Hammer Drill Impact Combo kit for $299. Down from its $378 going rate, this bundle includes an added one of the brand’s brushless oscillating tool and marks the best price we’ve seen this year.

Ideal for tackling various jobs around the house, this kit gives you three tools for either kickstarting the weekend warrior lifestyle or refreshing some of the gear in your aging kit. Alongside two batteries and a charger, you’re also getting a carrying case to store everything away in-between use. Over 500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable DEWALT deals:

Then after you’ve checked out all of the other price cuts in today’s DEWALT tool sale at Home Depot, be sure to dive into all of the week’s other best deals in our home goods guide. This morning saw a notable price cut go live on the Airthereal Air Purifier at $60, which is joined by AeroGarden’s smart touchscreen hydroponic herb garden for $320.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless 3-Tool Kit features:

This compact brushless 2-tool kit includes one 1/2 in. hammer drill/driver, one 1/4 in. impact driver, two 20-Volt MAX lithium-ion batteries, charger and carrying bag. At only 5.1 in. front to back, the impact driver features a high-performance brushless motor that delivers 1700 in./lbs. of torque and 3 LEDs for optimum illumination as you work. The hammer drill/drivers brushless motor provides 340 unit watts outs (UWO). The hammer functionality enables users to complete masonry drilling applications. The LED is positioned on the foot for better visibility.

