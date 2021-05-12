Sperry has a new “Float” shoe collection that’s a must-have for summer weather. The fully waterproof shoes are great for beach days, spring outings, pool hangouts, and more. They’re also so light they can literally float, and the color options are happy and bright for the warmer days ahead. The outer sole also features unique ridges for added traction, and there are small slots for water to drain in case you step into a puddle. Best of all, Sperry offers free delivery on all orders. There are many different styles to choose from, so be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new Sperry Float line.

Men’s Sperry Float Styles

One of the most notable styles from the new line is the Authentic Original Float Boat Shoes for men. They’re available in an array of fun color options, and the slip-on design allows you to put them on in a breeze. I also really like that they can be dressed up or down seamlessly and work as a water shoe. This is a nice style to travel with because the material bends easily, and the lightweight material won’t weigh you down. They’re priced at $45 and are already rated 4.4/5 stars from Sperry customers.

Another fantastic option for everyday wear is the men’s Windward Float Flip Flop, priced at just $35. This classic style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and is also available in seven versatile color options. This flip flop is cushioned for added comfort and shock absorption for added support. They are rated 4.5/5 stars from Sperry customers.

Our Top Picks for Women

The new Sperry Float design comes in the same styles for women in several different color and pattern options. The bright coloring will also add pizzazz to any look. Whether you’re at the beach or pool, the sandals will float, making them easy to spot. The shoes are also designed for support and comfort as well with a molded EVA footbed. Plus, they’re priced between $35-$45.

