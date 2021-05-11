Backcountry’s Trail Running Guide has you covered with the best running shoes and gear to help you tackle those strenuous spring hikes. This guide features top-of-the-line footwear and apparel for the trail. Backcountry has a group of specialists that trained on over 10,000 tread-to-trail miles during their annual company adventure to create this specific guide. So if you like to trail run, be sure to head below the jump to find all of Backcountry’s buyers’ favorites shoe and apparel. Also, check out the new Cole Haan new Tennis Collection that just launched.

For the lunch-break-loopers, the ultrarunners bagging miles, and every runner in between, we all start the same: lacing up one shoe at a time. The right footwear is the beginning and end of all good runs, which is why we’re guiding you through the best of the season however you hit the dirt. Read on for our picks for the long-haulers, the dirt-dedicated runners, and mixed-surface milers. Backcountry

Trail running shoes for men

One of the most notable trail running shoes for men in the Backcountry Trail Running Guide is the Hoka One One SpeedGoat 4 Shoes. These shoes are available in seven fun color options and the lightweight material helps you stay quick on your feet. They’re also highly cushioned, feature a rigid outsole that really helps grip mountain terrain, and a mesh material promotes breathability. This style is priced at $145 and will easily become a go-to when heading out on the trail.

If you’re looking at a long haul ahead, Backcountry’s gear heads recommend the Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoes. These shoes are highly supportive and were designed to help you feel bouncy on the trail. They’re also said to feel light as air, and the foam is also responsive for added comfort. This style is priced at $130 and is available in three color options.

Women’s trail running top picks

If you’re going to be running on an array of different surfaces, the Backcountry Trail Running Guide suggests that you pick up the Nike Pegasus Trail 2 Running Shoes. This style features a drag-race profile that helps you set the tone, and it has a flexible design to give you a natural stride. These shoes are also highly breathable and the mesh is quick-drying as well. They also feature a superior traction design. You can pick up this style today for $130.

