Add this sleek ultra-thin wireless keyboard to your minimal desk at 50% off, now $16

iMaxwin Mall (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the OMOTON Wireless Ultra-slim Keyboard for $15.99 Prime shipped with the code 50KB1LC8 at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that this keyboard is perfect for minimal setups thanks to its sleek white design and wireless functionality. On the keyboard, you’ll find a full function row as well as 10-key keypad for increased productivity. Depending on how often you use the keyboard, it can even last for up to 6-months on a single set of AA batteries. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this budget-focused wireless mouse. It’ll complete your on-the-go peripheral setup and costs just $10. While it’s not rechargeable, a single battery is said to last up to 15 months before you need to replace it. This mouse is also a #1 best-seller at Amazon and carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 112,000 happy customers.

Ready for a new computer as well? Right now, we’re tracking Amazon renewed Apple 13-inch MacBook Pros up to $379 off. This deal only lasts until midnight, however, so you’ll want to take advantage of discounted pricing before things go back up. Deals start at $1,320 and there are various ways to save here, so head on over to our coverage for a more in-depth look.

More on OMOTON’s Wireless Keyboard:

STABLE CONNECTION: The wireless keyboard ultilizes 2.4GHz wireless singnal to provide powerful, reliable connection up to 33ft/ 10m, eliminating delays, dropouts and interference

SCISSOR MECHANISM: A scissor mechanism beneath each key allows for increased stability, while the low-profile keys deliver a responsive, comfortable, and quiet typing experience

REASONABLE LAYOUT: Featuring traditional QWERTY layout, multiple hotkeys (including Volume, Play/ Pause, Browser, Screen Shot, etc.) and a numeric keypad, the wireless keyboard is designed to improve your working efficiency

