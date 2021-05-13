Amazon renewed Apple 13-inch MacBook Pros up to $379 off for today only, deals from $1,320

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to $379 in savings on Amazon renewed 2020 MacBook Pros. You can score the Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro 2GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,319.99 shipped in Silver or Space Gray. That’s nearly $380 off the usual renewed price and the lowest we can find for this model. It is also roughly $380 off what you would pay for a similarly spec’d current-generation M1 MacBook Pro, for comparison. It might not be the latest and greatest but it is still a great option for folks looking to save some cash. It boasts a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Quad-Core 2.0 GHz processor, a 2560-by-1600 native resolution LED-backlit display, and Iris Plus graphics for “effortless video editing, faster 3D rendering, and smoother gaming.”

A great use of your savings here is to secure a nice MacBook sleeve to ensure your investment stays scratch-free for as long as possible. There are loads of options on Amazon for less, but one standout is the Native Union Stow Lite MacBook Sleeve at $40. It features a water-repellent zipper, a resistant textile exterior, and a “quilted interior for durable 360-degree protection.”

More details on Amazon renewed products:

Product works and looks like new. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. This pre-owned product is not Apple certified, but has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers.

More on the Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro:

13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 native resolution at 227 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors. 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Quad-Core 2.0 GHz processor with up to 3.8 GHz Turbo Boost.512GB PCI-E based flash memory storage; 16GB of 3733MHz LPDDR4X onboard memory.

