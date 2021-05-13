FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ASUS’ 14-inch Chromebook packs 32GB of storage + USB-C at $179 shipped (Reg. $260)

-
Reg. $260 $179

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the ASUS 14-inch Chromebook 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $179 shipped. Also available direct. For comparison, the silver version of this Chromebook goes for $260 at Amazon and today’s deal is the best available. If you’re after a portable, budget-focused laptop that’ll help you finish out college and head into the summer, this is a great choice. There’s a 14-inch HD display that delivers a 180-degree hinge so it can lay flat to easily share content. Plus, the dual-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is enough for average workloads. Chrome OS is great for these lightweight jobs, and with both USB-C and USB-A available, you’ll be able to hook up both legacy and current devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you plan to use this laptop out and about, be sure to keep it safe while on-the-go. This sleeve is a great choice and offers plenty of room to store the Chromebook, a charger, and even a mouse. It’s available for $15 at Amazon, where it carries a stellar 4.7/5 star rating from over 1,500 happy customers.

Prefer tablets? Apple’s 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB is back down to the Amazon low of $199 off. That makes the tablet $900, which is a great deal for what you’re getting. You’ll find the LiDAR cameras here, USB-C, and Face ID with the 2020 iPad Pro. Plus, with 256GB of storage you can easily keep plenty of media offline to enjoy on the 12.9-inch edge-to-edge display.

More on ASUS’ 14-inch Chromebook:

  • 14″ HD 1366×768 anti-glare NanoEdge display featuring an ultra-narrow bezel with anti-glare coating to reduce reflections
  • The HD display has a durable 180 degree hinge that can be laid flat to share content easily
  • Powered by the Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 processor (2M Cache, upto 2.4 GHz) for fast and snappy performance

