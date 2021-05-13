Apple’s 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB returns to Amazon low at $199 off

Amazon is offering Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $899.99 shipped. An extra $99 discount applies at checkout, taking $199 off the usual pricing, and matching the Amazon low. Centered on the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the 2020 iPad Pro features a 12-Z bionic chip with octa-core graphics to outperform even some higher-end laptops and PCs. It’s fully compatible with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, with up to 10-hours of battery life, Face ID, and a 12MP wide-angle camera with 4K video capability. You’ll find USB-C connectivity instead of the latest Thunderbolt port, but to make sure this model is right for you, we recommend checking out our hands-on review for a closer look, then see below for more.

Apple also offers the more budget-friendly 2020 iPad Air with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 12MP camera, and the A14 bionic chip starting at $559 shipped. You sacrifice a bit of screen real estate, but even the 256GB Wi-Fi model will only run you $700, with many of the same iconic features at $200 under the iPad Pro. Regardless of what version you choose, you can still make great use of your savings by adding a 2nd generation Apple Pencil. Designed for the utmost precision and artistry, you can bring out the best in any version of the iPad for notetaking, digital art, content creation, and much more.

Our Apple guide offers a comprehensive look at what’s latest, greatest, and at some of their lowest prices to date. Sticking with the previous generation savings, you can score Apple TV 4K at the 2021 low of $149, or some renewed MacBook Pros at $379 off. We get updates constantly, so there’s no telling what might be waiting there for your discovery.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!