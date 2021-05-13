Govee’s indoor/outdoor weather station displays temp, humidity, more at a low of $22 (Reg. $33)

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Weather Station for $21.99 Prime shipped with the code GOVEE5073A at checkout. This is an $11 discount from its normal $33 going rate, saving you 33% and marking the best price that we’ve tracked all-time here. This weather station features two parts, an indoor base station as well as an outdoor remote monitoring unit. The indoor station offers a nice, large color LCD display that showcases the temperature and humidity of both the inside of your house and outside from the remote monitor. Plus, it gives a 12-hour forecast predicted by the remote system. When outside, the exterior portion of this unit also has a smaller screen to make it easy for you to check what the temperature is without walking inside. Rated 4.3/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Save even more by ditching the ability to read outdoor humidity. This indoor + outdoor thermometer from La Crosse displays temperature and humidity inside, but only the temperature for outside. However, in at just $16.50 Prime shipped. Many people just want to know whether they need pants or shorts before they leave the house, and this thermometer does just that.

Since you’re planning on heading outside anyway, why not pick up a new grill to enjoy the patio a bit more. Right now, we’re tracking a 1-day-only sale that offers highly-rated Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker at an Amazon low. That’s right, it’s up to 25% off and now just $295 shipped. You won’t want to miss out on this sale, as it ends at midnight, so hurry and pick one up.

More on Govee’s Wireless Weather Station:

With full glass panel protection, you can press on screen without worrying about figure distortion. More than 170° viewing angle ensures you to see readings clearly from any direction. ( Batteries are not included )

It was built to effectively monitor temperature and humidity indoors/outdoors. Start your day off with accurate weather readings and temperature warnings that help you better prepare for atmospheric changes. Note: Not WiFi Version.

5 vivid icons stay you informed of the next 12 – 24h weather with just a glance. Start your day off with accurate weather readings and temperature warnings that help you better prepare for atmospheric changes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!