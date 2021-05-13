Highly-rated Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker hits Amazon low at $295 (Up to 25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the 2020 model Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $294.99 shipped. Regularly between $369 and as much as $400, today’s deal is at least $74 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. This model sells for $378 at Home Depot, for comparison. Perfect timing for upcoming summer cookouts, this versatile grill setup provides 450-square inches of cooking surface and an 8-in-1 design that supports grilling, roasting, smoking, and more. It has a 15-pound pellet hopper for “less pellet filling [and] more cooking” as well as steel construction with a “high-temperature powder coating finish.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Still a bit pricey for your wood-fire grilling needs? Score this Masterbuilt 20-inch Pellet Grill for $233 instead. But whichever model you go with, a great add-on for your new pellet grill is some Traeger 100% All-Natural Hardwood Grill Pellets. Available in several flavors, including Apple, Cherry, Hickory, Mesquite, and more, you’ll find 20-pound bags on Amazon for around $19 Prime shipped to ensure you’re ready to go on day one when your new grill arrives.

Just make sure you check out Cuisinart’s new foldable grill with 20,000 BTUs and a stainless steel design. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more cooking gear and essentials to ready your space for summer including RYOBI’s 6-tool combo kit, this OXO Etched Box Grater, and much more.

More on the Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker:

Pellet Grill Technology: There isn’t an easier way to get wood-smoked flavors than with a pellet grill. Try it, and you’ll taste the difference from a GAS or CHARCOAL grill. Set the Temperature, Relax, and Enjoy: Z Grills pellet grills will do all the work for you once you set the temperature. No labor-intensive start-up. No babysitting the grill. Enjoy the cooking! Smoke, Grill, and Everything in Between.

