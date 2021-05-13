FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link Deco M5 mesh Wi-Fi system has 5,500-sq. ft. of coverage for $100 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

Orig. $250 $100

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $99.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $250, today’s deal is a $53 savings from its current going rate at Amazon and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. If your home suffers from poor wireless signal in certain areas, it’s time to remedy that. You’ll find that this mesh system covers up to 5,500-square feet of home with a solid 802.11ac network. With three nodes, you’ll be able to place them all around your home adding extra Ethernet ports as well as enhanced coverage. Rated 4.6/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

While not designed for a 5,500-square foot home, you’ll find that TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 router costs just $90 at Amazon. Not only does this save you $10 over today’s deal above, but it also provides faster overall speeds to wireless devices. Having gone from Wi-Fi 5 to Wi-Fi 6 in my home, I now enjoy three times faster wireless speeds on all devices, even those that don’t support the latest standard. Just keep in mind that you likely won’t have quite as large of an area covered with a solid wireless connection, so this is really only a good idea for more modest homes.

Have a larger house? Well, the more powerful TP-Link Deco P9 Powerline Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System is still on sale. It’s down to $179, which saves $41 from its normal going rate and sets an all-time low. This more expensive system features coverage for 6,000-square feet, as well as supporting over 100 devices on your wireless network, making it suitable for larger-scale installations.

  • If you’re looking to ditch your traditional router extender setup for a whole Home Wi-Fi system, put the TP-Link Deco M5 Wi-Fi system on your short list PC mag said
  • Better coverage than traditional Wi-Fi routers: Deco M5 uses 3 units working seamlessly to create a mesh network that can cover homes up to 5,500 square feet. No dead zone anymore
  • Seamless and Stable Wi-Fi: Rather than Wi-Fi range extender that need multiple network names and passwords, Deco M5 allows you to enjoy seamless roaming throughout the house, with a single network name and password

