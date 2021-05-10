FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s Deco P9 Powerline Mesh Wi-Fi System falls to new low at $179, more from $99

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Deco P9 Powerline Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $178.99 shipped. You’ll usually find this on sale down to $200 or at $220 outright from major retailers like Walmart, with today’s savings marking a new all-time low. Adding up to 6,000-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your home or office, this mesh Wi-Fi system is designed specifically to work through thick walls and barriers. It utilizes the unique Powerline feature to root out dead zones and ensure even coverage throughout the home. And with 1,100Mb/s dual-band speeds, plus the third Powerline connection, it can bear the weight of up to 100 devices for enhanced streaming, smart home, or online gaming capacity. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 3,800 customers. See below for more.

TP-Link also has some more budget friendly options on sale today, including the Deco M5 Mesh Wi-Fi System for $152.99 at Amazon. It offers up to 5,500-square feet of 802.11ac coverage, and while it doesn’t offer the additional Powerline throughway, it’s backed by TP-Link HomeCare Antivirus and slightly faster connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 15,000 customers.

But if you don’t quite need the amount of coverage offered above, there’s always TP-Link’s Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System which can provide for up to 3,800-square feet. It offers much of the same speeds and security as the models above, but in a two-unit system. It’s space-budgeted, and budget-friendly, ringing up at only $99, matching the lowest price of the year since it came down from the usual $110. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 10,000 customers.

If you’re thinking about freshening up the home office this season, check out Seagate’s 10TB Expansion Desktop Hard Drive for $170, or any of Anker’s latest chargers, earbuds, and way more starting at $16. Then, maybe it’s time to think about some home away from home with this best-selling Rubbermaid food storage set down to $22.50. Plus, Land’s End is taking up to 40% off sitewide, so you’ll be sure to find some adventure inspiration in there somewhere.

The Powerline Deco P9 adds a third lane for data to travel through, similar to a Tri-band mesh router, to create stronger connections between Deco units and increase the home network’s overall performance, eliminating signal interference from thick walls and other objects. Cover up to 6, 000 square feet with seamless, high speed Wi-Fi that eliminates dead zones and buffering. Better than traditional Wi-Fi booster.

