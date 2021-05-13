Upgrade to smart lighting with the Switchmate 2.0 switch controller for $19 (Reg. $29)

Smart lighting has loads of upsides, but replacing your existing switches can be a costly process. With Switchmate 2.0, you don’t need to. This gadget allows you to take control of any light switch remotely, and it’s now just $19.99 (Reg. $29) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From voice control to custom scheduling, smart lighting gives you greater control over the way your home is illuminated. Many systems are integrated, with switches and lights from the same brand. Switchmate 2.0 does things differently. Instead of replacing your entire lighting system, you simply slide this gadget over your existing toggle switches. The device attaches magnetically, so you can install Switchmate 2.0 in seconds.

To take control of that switch, you simply download and open the companion mobile app. Switchmate 2.0 lets you run your lights on a timer and use voice commands. You can even set up the switch to trigger when you arrive home. Switchmate 2.0 works on all toggle-type light switches, and you don’t need special bulbs. With no screws to remove, it’s also perfect for student accommodation and rented apartments.

PCMag described this gadget as, “easy to install, and an inexpensive way to give you a taste of connected lighting,” — while Wired called Switchmate 2.0, “a surprisingly compelling way to put some basic automation into your lighting.”

