Bamford London launches Sesame Street-inspired luxury watches for the kid in us all

Bamford is taking it to the streets with its latest watch collab – or should I say the Street? The iconic London timepiece company is releasing a new lineup of Sesame Street watches in a variety of styles. First up, we have the Cookie Monster Mayfair Date that might just leave you hungry for more. Plus, we’ve got Big Bird ready to race on a befeathered GMT. And finally the little red man himself, Elmo repping the Mayfair Sport. There’s a lot of fine tuning and aesthetic details on these designer timepieces, and we’ll be covering all of it right below the jump.

Having already covered classic cartoons from Popeye to Peanuts, Bamford is back with another watch collection brimming with childlike wonder. The most whimsical watch hands-down is the Cookie Monster Mayfair Date, featuring a dial of cookies on the hour marks. And of course, you’ll find Syd, (that’s his real name, sorry to shatter the illusion,) placed front and center with two literal hands telling the time.

The Mayfair Date is the second-generation of Bamford Mayfair watches, and each is crafted from stainless steel with a military-grade titanium coating. Doubled by the 10ATM waterproofing, and you’ve got quite the tough customer on your wrist. The most basic model rings up at £375, but with the other cartoon watches breaking the £1,000 line, it’s tough to say how much our old pal Cookie Monster will set you back.

For our sporty types, Elmo is bringing the heat on a thoroughly red Mayfair Sport. Constructed from high-impact polymer surrounding a steel core, this tough-as-nails watch is also cute-as-can-be. Like the Mayfair Date, the Elmo watch is also water-resistant up to 100-meters. And watch enthusiasts will note the slight movement difference between the two, with the Mayfair Sport’s 2035-calibre Mayota Quartz slightly outperforming the traditional Ronda 715 Quartz.

And last but certainly not least, Big Bird can be found in the set’s most traditional-looking watch, as well as its most accurate. The Bamford GMT operates on 28,800Vph 25-jewel movement, and is encased in matte-black and yellow steel. While the design scream “formula 1”, some playful choices were still made. Big Bird’s feathered arms do the timekeeping, and the GMT appears to be the only watch containing a second hand. Makes sense, given the incredibly accurate mechanism it’s running on.

Well, they’re cute, there’s no doubt about it. I struggle to think of who the target audience for these timepieces is, but considering only 50 will be made of each, and just 20 for Big Bird, hobbyists and collectors are sure to make short work of these quality watches. While I’m certainly more of an Oscar the Grouch fan myself, this is certainly in keeping with what we’ve seen from Bamford in the past. And if you are interested in trying to cop one for yourself, you can join the struggle on May 15 direct from the Bamford London website.

