HTC Vive Tracker 3.0 enables full-body motion capture with its first discount to $117

Newegg is offering the HTC Vive Tracker 3.0 for $116.99 shipped with the code EMPUSA2021 at checkout. Down 10% from its normal going rate of $129, today’s deal marks the first time that we’ve tracked a sale on this unit and consequentially, an all-time low. This wireless VR accessory enables all SteamVR-enabled headsets to enjoy full-body tracking. These accessories are wireless and allow you to place them on your body without having to wire them in. This makes for a more modular experience, and with 7.5-hours of battery life, you’ll be able to get through all-day in virtual reality before having to plug back in. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Don’t forget to pick up the Skywin VR Tracker Belt. This works directly with the HTC Vive Tracker 3.0 featured above, allowing you to attach the tracker to your body with ease. If you’re able to use three trackers at once, you’ll be able to enjoy full-body motion capture with ease here. It’s just $16, making it a must-have accessory with your VR headset.

Did you miss our coverage of the HTC Vive Pro 2? Well, if so, it delivers dual 2.5K displays, a 120-degree FOV, Hi-Res 3D spacial audio, and much more. Pricing starts at $799, depending on what sensors and controllers you already have. Ready to learn more? Our announcement post lays it out in greater detail, so be sure to give it a read.

More on HTC’s Vive Tracker 3.0:

Body tracking-track the physical presence of your entire body within the virtual environment. Capture full-body motions with as few as 3 trackers

Accessory tracking-enable the tracking of real-world objects to Increase the realism of your simulation or training experience

Data port sharing-in addition to providing power, the USB port can be used to input Controller button events

Steamvr tracking-provides sub-millimeter accuracy for the best experience possible

Battery life-up to 7.5 hours of continuous use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!