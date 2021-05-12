HTC took the world by storm when it launched the original HTC Vive back in 2016 and has come a long way since. We’ve covered the Vive Cosmos, Vive Pro, and more from the company in the past, but it’s time to step it up to the big leagues now once again with the Vive Pro 2. This VR headset aims to deliver “next-level graphics and sound” for a “riveting PC VR” experience. Each eye now has a 2.5K display in front of it for a combined 5K viewing experience, and the field of view has also been increased to 120 degrees. This all combines to create an awe-inspiring experience, so without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the HTC Vive Pro 2.

New 2.5K displays + 120-degree field-of-view brings an all new experience to virtual reality

The HTC Vive Pro 2 takes things to a new level with its all-new 2.5K displays that sit in front of each eye. This delivers a combined 5K viewing experience, which brings about an all-new, in-depth experience that HTC has never before been able to offer.

Another huge upgrade with the Vive Pro 2 is the field-of-view (or FOV). Our eyes naturally have a fairly large FOV of around 135-degrees horizontally and 180-degrees vertically. One big drawback to many VR headsets is that they provided a subpar FOV compared to our human eyesight, which would sometimes make it feel like it wasn’t quite a true “virtual reality” but just screens in front of our eyes. Well, getting closer to our natural 135-degree horizontal FOV, the HTC Vive Pro 2 ups the ante to 120-degrees, which is nearly the same FOV we enjoy naturally. This makes things more comfortable when you enter a virtual reality and delivers increased angles that better align with our own eyes.

Minimize eye fatigue with the ability to dial in the proper distance between displays

HTC went the extra mile to help minimize eye fatigue during longer VR sessions as well. With the ability to adjust the inter-pupillary distance (IPD), you can dial it in, so that way, the center of the displays is directly over the center of your eyes. This allows for a more natural experience all around and is better suited for longer gameplay sessions.

Enjoy high-quality sound “the way its meant to be heard”

When it comes to virtual reality, audio can make or break the experience. To remove the potential for a subpar experience, HTC built headphones right into the Vive Pro 2, ensuring that you would enjoy every moment of being inside of virtual reality.

This comes from the 3D spatial sound integrations and a powerful amplifier that the headset has. The speakers are Hi-Res certified as well, which helps to offer an immersive soundscape that will “change your world.”

Pricing and availability

The HTC Vive Pro 2 will start at $799, but those just starting out will have to spend $1,399 to get all of the base stations and accessories.

