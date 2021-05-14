Every new iPhone 12 wields MagSafe. A magnetic plate that paves the way for easily attaching all sorts of handy accessories to your smartphone. It doesn’t stop there, though. Several companies have released MagSafe-friendly mounts that can prop your beloved iPhone 12 up in a clutter-free fashion. A couple of OtterBox MagSafe car mounts are the latest to show up on our radar, and each looks quite promising. One is a vent-based solution that mimics what we’ve already seen from Belkin, while another fastens to a windshield or dashboard for even more versatility. Continue reading to learn more.

OtterBox MagSafe car mounts want to simplify your daily commute

With two OtterBox MagSafe car mounts now up for grabs, you may be wondering which one is best for your vehicle. For many, the Dash & Windshield model will be the clear winner. As its name implies, it can be positioned either on the dashboard or windshield. Anyone familiar with the iOttie lineup should feel right at home with this model.

If you live in a warm climate and your iPhone tends to overheat when driving, the OtterBox Vent Mount may be a better option. Not only can you keep cool air blowing on the back of your smartphone, but chances are also pretty high that going this route is likely to take your device out of direct sunlight. Both OtterBox MagSafe car mounts are compatible with many of the company’s new cases.

Pricing and availability

Each of the OtterBox MagSafe car mounts is listed directly at OtterBox and Amazon now. The Dash & Windshield model is priced at $49.95, while the Vent unit is listed for $39.95. While cost is significantly higher than what you would pay for something from iOttie, OtterBox is actually pretty competitive when compared with the likes of Belkin.

9to5Toys’ Take

I just purchased my first MagSafe accessory a couple days ago. It’s a simple magnet with a 3M sticker that I was able to easily attach to my nightstand. With it, I am now able to watch videos more comfortably while lying on my side in bed. It’s been a game changer and something I can heartily recommend to others.

OtterBox MagSafe car mounts aim to bring that same level of convenience to your vehicle. It’s not the only company to identify the potential here, with Belkin beating it to market by roughly two months. That being said, the dash and windshield model could become quite popular. At least until no-name brands copy and severely undercut it on price.

