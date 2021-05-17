Huge clearance deals on Amazon Lightning cables from $6: 12-pack $35 (Reg. $130)

Woot is now offering some deep deals on Amazon Basics Lightning cables starting from $7 with loads of colors and sizes to choose from. One standout offer is the 12-pack of AmazonBasics Premium Collection 6-foot Lightning to USB-A Cables for $34.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently sitting at $130 on Amazon, this MFi-certified 12-pack is now seeing a giant discount. Perfect of legacy devices or really just anyone using USB-A wall chargers, this set is enough for the whole family as well as all of your at-home, work, and EDC kit needs. Backed by the Amazon Basics limited lifetime warranty, these cables feature an “additional layer of protection” to increase durability and have been tested to “bend 95-degrees 25,000 times.” Rated 4+ stars from over 19,000 Amazon customers. More deals below.

Don’t need 6-footers for your setup? Drop down to the 12-pack of 3-footers or the 4-inch variants from the menu on the listing page to bring your spend down to $30 or $16 respectively. Both options are all below the Amazon listings, carry the same ratings as today’s lead deal, and will be even more manageable for folks looking for shorter run cables to keep things neat and tidy.

And be sure to check out the rest of the bulk Amazon Basics Lightning cable deals right here starting from just $7 Prime shipped.

More on Amazon Basics Lightning cables:

A step-up from the original AmazonBasics Lightning to USB-A Cable, this enhanced premium version is rated to withstand 25,000 bends at 95 degrees, which gives it a 6.25X longer life expectancy compared to the original cable (rated 4,000 bends). Connects to your iPhone, iPad, Airpod or iPod with Lightning Connector and charges/syncs by connecting the USB connector into your wall charger or computer

