FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nomad outlet sale discounts leather Apple Watch bands, Base Station Pro, more from $10

-
Best of 9to5ToysSmartphone AccessoriesNomad
Shop now From $10

To close out the work week, Nomad is launching a new outlet sale today that’s discounting a selection of its smartphone accessories and other Apple gear from $10. Shipping varies per item and by location in some instances. Our top pick is on the Nomad Apple Watch Active Strap for $49.95. Down from its $70 going rate, you’re looking at 25% in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date and coming within $10 of the all-time low. Nomad’s Active Strap brings a leather design to your Apple Watch complete with custom stainless steel lugs to complete the stylish accessory. On top of being waterproof, this band lives up to its name with a breathable design that’ll help keep it comfortable during workouts and more, so you don’t have to sacrifice on style while at the gym. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 100 customers. Head below for more of our top picks.

Another notable deal from the sale is the Nomad Base Station Pro for $149.99 in certified refurbished condition. Having originally sold for $229, you’ll find a new condition model fetching $200 right now with today’s offer marking a new all-time low and saving you at least 25%. With the power to wirelessly charge three devices at once thanks to 18 Qi coils, Base Station Pro packs the brand’s usual leather stylings with 5W speeds. An included 27W USB-C PD charger completes the package. Includes a 2-year warranty and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Other notable Nomad outlet sale deals:

Then make sure to get all of the details on the new Nomad Rugged Keychain for AirTags that’ll be launching later this summer. You’ll also want to dive into our recent review of the Nomad Base Station Mini which delivers 15W charging speeds in an elegant package.

Nomad Apple Watch Active Strap features:

We built this strap for your most active pursuits. Salt water, sweat, dirt, and sand; this strap handles it all. A high-tech tanning process developed in Germany infuses this leather with natural lipids creating a thoroughly hydrophobic strap that easily wipes clean.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Nomad

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Anker’s new weekend sale discounts iPhone and And...
Amazon adds Bluetooth to your car with this receiver at...
GameSir unleashes Bluetooth iPhone game controller with...
Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Leather Back Cover ...
CASETiFY’s new One Piece collection sets sail wit...
Score a 2-pack of ESR’s affordable AirTags Keycha...
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Char...
Anker’s PowerExtend 30W USB-C Cube returns to low...
Show More Comments

Related

Review: Nomad’s all-new Base Station Mini delivers 15W speeds and an elegant design

Buy now Learn More

Nomad debuts first leather AirTags accessories alongside refreshed iPad Pro cases

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Verizon Mother’s Day BOGO iPhone sale, M1 iMac + iPad see first discounts, AirPods MAx hit new low, more

Learn More
Save 20%

Pair your Apple Watch with this affordable leather band at $15 (Save 20%)

$15 Learn More

Belkin strap and twist-lock key ring Apple AirTag holders now available from $13 Prime shipped

$13 Learn More

Nomad’s new stainless steel MagSafe Mount delivers a premium iPhone 12 dock

Buy now Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4-day sale, M1 MacBook Air up to $111 off, Anker 2K HomeKit Camera $30, more

Learn More