Bostitch air compressor combo kit with 18- + 16-gauge nailers, more at lowest in years, now $190

Amazon is offering the Bostitch Air Compressor Combo Kit for $190.18 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of nearly $260, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2017 when it fell to $179. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution for nailing and stapling, this is a great choice. It not only includes the 2.6-gallon 150PSI air compressor, but also both an 18-gauge brad nailer and 16-gauge finish nailer, alongside a 3/8-inch crown stapler. Having just picked up an 18-gauge brad nailer personally, I can say that it’s going to become a frequently used tool in my workshop, as it is quite versatile in holding jigs as well as actual projects together while glue dries. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

Just need a brad nailer? Well, the PORTER-CABLE 20V MAX Cordless Brad Nailer Kit is a great choice. Coming in at $182 on Amazon, it’s a few bucks below today’s deal above, though you won’t get multiple tools or the air compressor here. However, it’s an entirely cordless experience, meaning you don’t have to worry about a loud and noisy air compressor running or long cord to use the nail gun.

For other tool deals, Amazon is taking $20 off purchases of $100 or more with Bosch, delivering quite a few options for you to pick from. In the roundup, there are drills, laser measures, work lights, angle grinders, and more to buy, giving you the ability to flesh out your DIY kit while still saving some cash.

More on Bostitch’s Air Compressor Combo Kit:

SB-1850BN 18 GA brad nailer in the air compressor combo kit drives 18GA brad nails from 5/8-inch to 2-inch

SB-1664FN 16 GA straight finish nailer drives 16 GA straight finish nails from 1-1/4-inch to 2-1/2-inch

BTFP71875 heavy-duty 3/8-inch crown stapler drives 3/8-inch crown staples from 1/4-inch to 9/16-inch and 18GA brad nails from 1/2-inch to 5/8-inch

1/4-inch x 15′ PVC air hose includes fittings

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!