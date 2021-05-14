Amazon takes extra $20 off Bosch tool and accessory purchases over $100

Amazon is now launching a new Bosch tool and accessory promotion that’s taking $20 off orders of $100 or more. Shipping is free across the board. Just peruse all of the discounts here and fill your cart up with $100 worth of gear to have the discount automatically apply at checkout. Throughout the sale you’ll find a collection of ways to expand your tool kit ranging from standalone tools for checking those home improvement tasks off the list to bit sets and other accessories. Many of the eligible items are already on sale, with today’s promotion adding extra savings into the mix. Everything carries 4+ star ratings and there’s also a selection of best-sellers, too. Head below for all of our top picks.

Bosch tool sale highlights include:

But then before you head on over to our home goods guide, be sure to shop all of the other discounts in the Amazon Bosch promotion right here. And speaking of home improvement discounts, you’ll still find an ongoing up to 48% off DEWALT tool sale at Home Depot that’s delivering a collection of discounted ways to renovate your DIY setup.

Bosch promotion terms and conditions:

Offer only applies to products and digital content sold by Amazon.com or Amazon.com Services LLC (look for “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon.com Services LLC ” on the product or content detail page) and all eBooks made available through Amazon.com. Products and digital content (except for eBooks) sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”.

Offer good while supplies last.

Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com Services LLC .

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!