Cuisinart’s high-end 8-cup pour-over coffee brewer drops to $130 Prime shipped ($50 off)

Woot is offering the Cuisinart PurePrecision 8-cup Pour-Over Coffee Brewer for $129.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from $180 at Amazon, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re after a high-end coffee machine, this is a great option. It’s been certified by SCAA, or the Specialty Coffee Association of America, to pass the “rigorous technical requirements for exemplary home brewers.” It has built-in flavor strength and temperature control, ranging from a mild to medium and bold strength, with either hot or extra hot temperature settings. It also ships with an 8-cup[ glass carafe, which lets you watch the brew as it happens. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash when you opt for something like the Aeropress. Sure, it doesn’t really offer an automated brew, but given that it costs $30 on Amazon, it’s a great alternative to today’s deal above. The Aeropress allows you to brew both espresso and standard coffee whether at home or on-the-go, making it perfect for spring travels.

Another must-have for quality brews is a solid grinder. Right now, the DeLonghi Ariete Burr Coffee Grinder is down to $60, which is a fantastic price for what it offers. There are 15 grind settings and both a 13.33-ounce hopper and 6.5-ounce canister for grounds.

More on Cuisinart’s PurePrecision Coffee Brewer:

Kick your premium coffee making up a notch with a coffee-bar quality brewer that delivers gourmet, coffee-bar quality flavor! This precision brewing technique provides superior flavor extraction. Fully electric operation pre-wets grounds before brewing to let the flavor ‘bloom.’ Now your friends and family can enjoy the superior coffee taste produced by manual brewers – without the work! Temperature and strength lets you customize every coffee, and a unique laser-etched stainless steel filter helps to maximize this exceptional coffee experience.

