Prime members can score the regularly $90 DeLonghi Ariete Burr Coffee Grinder for $60

Woot is now offering Prime members the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Electric Coffee Grinder for $59.99 shipped. Login to your Prime account on the listing page to redeem the special deal. Regularly fetching $90 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $63.50, today’s offer is 33% or $30 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. The only thing better than a solid price drop is one that also brings some freshly ground coffee beans to your Saturday morning routine. And the Ariete has 15 grind settings from fine to course, a removable 13.33-ounce bean hopper, and a 6.5-ounce ground coffee catcher to make it happen. This model also sports a solid stainless steel base and simple one-button operation after you’ve selected your desired grind size. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, you can still get some freshly ground beans without having to spend $60 for the grinder. It might not be as professional or carry as many grind settings, but most folks will do just as well with a nice Mueller Austria HyperGrind at under $20 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings from over 12,800 Amazon customers and will save you an additional $40 over today’s lead deal.

Dig into our home goods guide for even more kitchenware and summer cooking deals including $160 off this Vitamix Next Generation Blender, a massive $500+ off Weber’s Ranch Charcoal Kettle Grill, the Amazon best-selling Rabbit silicone and steel Wine Bottle Stoppers, and much more right here. Also, be sure to check out out this $100 price drop on Anova’s Precision Sous Vide Cooker Pro.

More on the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Electric Coffee Grinder:

Ariete: the World-famous coffee machine brand, Well known for the design of its products, Certified by the Red Dot In 2007 and Quiet Mark 2012 for the innovation of their products – we always turning “the everyday” into something special. with years of experience, provides you the best on the market coffee grinder for your coffee refreshment.

ULTRA FINE GRIND: Heavy duty conical burr disc allows for ultra-fine grind and is suitable for Turkish coffee, the unit have quite operation

