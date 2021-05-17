Garmin vivomove Luxe has dual displays only visible when needed, more at $415 (Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the Garmin vivomove Luxe Hybrid Smartwatch for $414.80 shipped. Down from $500 direct at Garmin, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2021. For further comparison, the all-time low at Amazon is $400 set late last year. Offering an elegant design, this smartwatch features an analog look while still delivering on smart features like a dual AMOLED color touchscreen that are only visible when needed. Plus, the included Milanese loop band is both sophisticated and easy to match. There’s a 24/7 pulse oximeter built-in as well as Garmin Pay, GPS tracking, and more. With up to five days in smart mode, and an additional week in watch-only mode, this is a great option for longer outings. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Well, Wyze Band is a great alternative at $30 on Amazon. It features built-in Alexa, and handles both fitness tracking as well as smartphone notification management. Not only does it do that, but it also tells time, can handle being a stopwatch, and more. Not sure if the Wyze Band is right for you? Our hands-on review could help make the decision.

Don’t forget that the TicWatch Pro with LTE is currently down to $199, a full $100 below it’s normal going rate. While the above two options require a Bluetooth connection to your smartphone to function, TicWatch Pro works without a secondary device in your pocket thanks to built-in LTE connectivity. There are more deals available here, as well, with prices from $39.

More on Garmin’s vivomove Luxe Hybrid Smartwatch:

Elegant hybrid smartwatch with a sophisticated analog look and advanced smart features including dual AMOLED color touchscreen displays that are only visible when you need them

Features domed sapphire crystal lens and stainless Steel watch case; choose from Italian Leather or Milanese straps

Stay connected with smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar view and more (with a compatible smartphone)

Tune in to your health 24/7 with pulse Ox (this is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition)

