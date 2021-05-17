Garmin vivomove Luxe has dual displays only visible when needed, more at $415 (Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the Garmin vivomove Luxe Hybrid Smartwatch for $414.80 shipped. Down from $500 direct at Garmin, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2021. For further comparison, the all-time low at Amazon is $400 set late last year. Offering an elegant design, this smartwatch features an analog look while still delivering on smart features like a dual AMOLED color touchscreen that are only visible when needed. Plus, the included Milanese loop band is both sophisticated and easy to match. There’s a 24/7 pulse oximeter built-in as well as Garmin Pay, GPS tracking, and more. With up to five days in smart mode, and an additional week in watch-only mode, this is a great option for longer outings. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
On a tighter budget? Well, Wyze Band is a great alternative at $30 on Amazon. It features built-in Alexa, and handles both fitness tracking as well as smartphone notification management. Not only does it do that, but it also tells time, can handle being a stopwatch, and more. Not sure if the Wyze Band is right for you? Our hands-on review could help make the decision.
Don’t forget that the TicWatch Pro with LTE is currently down to $199, a full $100 below it’s normal going rate. While the above two options require a Bluetooth connection to your smartphone to function, TicWatch Pro works without a secondary device in your pocket thanks to built-in LTE connectivity. There are more deals available here, as well, with prices from $39.
More on Garmin’s vivomove Luxe Hybrid Smartwatch:
- Elegant hybrid smartwatch with a sophisticated analog look and advanced smart features including dual AMOLED color touchscreen displays that are only visible when you need them
- Features domed sapphire crystal lens and stainless Steel watch case; choose from Italian Leather or Milanese straps
- Stay connected with smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar view and more (with a compatible smartphone)
- Tune in to your health 24/7 with pulse Ox (this is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition)
