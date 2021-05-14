FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TicWatch Pro LTE Smartwatch with HRM, GPS, more now $100 off + more from $39

We are now tracking some notable deals on Wear OS TicWatch models starting from $39. The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront is offering the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular GPS Smartwatch for $199 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. That’s $101 off the going rate, slightly below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This model features a knurled stainless-steel bezel with a dual-layered ALOMED/LCD screen and up to 5 days of battery life on Essential Mode (2 days on Smart Mode, 18-hours with “cellular usage”). It also provides a wealth of health and fitness tracking options including its swim-ready design, six smart sport modes, 24-hour heart rate tracking, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers and you can learn even more in our hands-on review.  Additional deals and details below from $39

More TicWatch price drops:

Fitness tracker and smartwatch deals don’t stop there though. We also have some great price drops available on Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch as well as the Amazfit Bip S 40-day fitness tracker. Then be sure to check out Garmin’s new Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch and the brand’s latest diving model with 7-day battery life as well. 

More on the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular GPS Smartwatch:

  • Upgraded Premium Design- Stylish and functional design with knurled stainless-steel bezel, Corning? Gorilla? 3 anti-finger print cover glass and water resistant speaker. US Military Standard 810G certified durability. Lightweight Silicone strap.
  • Long Battery Life- Dual-layered ALOMED/LCD screens and two display mode options, Smart Mode will get you 2 days battery life, up to 5 days if Auto Switch to Essential Mode (LCD display only) is turned on. Up to 18 hours of battery life on cellular usage.

