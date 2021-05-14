TicWatch Pro LTE Smartwatch with HRM, GPS, more now $100 off + more from $39

We are now tracking some notable deals on Wear OS TicWatch models starting from $39. The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront is offering the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular GPS Smartwatch for $199 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. That’s $101 off the going rate, slightly below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This model features a knurled stainless-steel bezel with a dual-layered ALOMED/LCD screen and up to 5 days of battery life on Essential Mode (2 days on Smart Mode, 18-hours with “cellular usage”). It also provides a wealth of health and fitness tracking options including its swim-ready design, six smart sport modes, 24-hour heart rate tracking, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers and you can learn even more in our hands-on review. Additional deals and details below from $39.
More TicWatch price drops:
- TicWatch GTX $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $39 direct
- TicWatch E2 $112 (Reg. $160)
- TicWatch Pro S $208 (Reg. $259)
- And even more…
Fitness tracker and smartwatch deals don’t stop there though. We also have some great price drops available on Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch as well as the Amazfit Bip S 40-day fitness tracker. Then be sure to check out Garmin’s new Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch and the brand’s latest diving model with 7-day battery life as well.
More on the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular GPS Smartwatch:
- Upgraded Premium Design- Stylish and functional design with knurled stainless-steel bezel, Corning? Gorilla? 3 anti-finger print cover glass and water resistant speaker. US Military Standard 810G certified durability. Lightweight Silicone strap.
- Long Battery Life- Dual-layered ALOMED/LCD screens and two display mode options, Smart Mode will get you 2 days battery life, up to 5 days if Auto Switch to Essential Mode (LCD display only) is turned on. Up to 18 hours of battery life on cellular usage.
