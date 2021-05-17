Vans announces new SpongeBob SquarePants collection to elevate your beachside best

Summer is fast approaching and with it comes a smorgasbord of fresh styles. And if nautical nonsense be something you wish, you’ll love Vans’ latest announcement: the S21 SpongeBob SquarePants collection. And don’t worry, there’s plenty more to be seen than just a Bikini Bottom. We’re seeing custom sneakers, pullovers, tanks and tees to round out your beachside best. This collection is packed with summer looks like a busload of sardines, so hit the jump to find out how to cop the summer’s hash-slinging, mash-flinging, flash-springingest styles. That is, if yer ready, kids?

Vans announces SpongeBob SquarePants collection just in time for summer

Partnered with New York-based designer Sandy Liang, the latest Vans summer styles finds inspiration from well under the sea. Starting with the two revamped Sk8-Hi DX sneakers, Vans is offering a solid aesthetic variety for the iconic high-tops. On the softer side, we’re seeing a pastel blue and green uppers spotted with 3D pink flowers, reminiscent of the undersea daisies seen on the show. Sandy Cheeks appears to be stenciled on the heel, with some traditional Vans branding on the tongue and lower back.

SpongeBob himself appears on the other pair, detailed in full color on the heel. The sneaker features the classic title-card ocean blue flower print, detailed with red and white striping. Pictures are slim, as the shoes don’t officially release until June 5 on the Vans website. But you can check out what we’ve found below and see if you notice any other undersea eggshells.

Banking on the bucket hat craze, we’re also seeing a Patrick Star-inspired dome in starfish pink. Vans hasn’t gone too far out with the wide-brimmed hat, but it looks plush and comfy, as we’re sure the beloved SpongeBob character would appreciate. And rounding out the collection is a simple white tee and gray pullover hoodies featuring the entire gang sporting their own summer drip.

Pricing hasn’t been made publicly available yet, but traditional Sk8-Hi sneakers will run you anywhere from $80 to $100 or so. New arrival hoodies can set you back as much as $85, and classic tees will run you anywhere from $25–$45. But as mentioned above, we can find out for sure when the entire collection comes online for order on June 5.

9to5Toys’ take:

SpongeBob has taken on a bit a of a cult following in recent years, especially in skater and counter culture fashion, where Vans thrives. While the minimalist tee and hoodies designs are certainly original, they feel a bit lackluster compared to the vibrance and thorough color scheming seen on the sneakers, which are just to die for. All in all, the bucket hat and pastel sneakers stand out to me as clear frontrunners. They bring out the childlike softness and dreamy colors that fans of the show are nostalgic for, and while we’ll have to wait a few weeks to see them finally hit the shelves, I have a feeling they won’t be staying there too long.

