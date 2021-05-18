Add 16.4-feet of water-resistant RGB LED lighting to your home with this strip at $10

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 16.4-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code GOVEE6140M at checkout. Down 33% from its normal going rate, the best we’ve tracked before is around $9 or so, with today’s deal being the lowest available. This LED strip is water-resistant, meaning it’s designed to go anywhere you need, including the bathroom, kitchen, or even patio. There’s a 44-key IR remote that you can use to customize the color, brightness, pattern, and more of the strip. Spanning 5-meters, or 16.4-feet, there’s plenty of LED lighting to illuminate larger areas. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you already have an LED strip that doesn’t like to stay secured to whatever surface you’ve attached it to, this 100-pack of LED strip mounts is a must-have. It goes over the strip itself and screws into whatever surface you’re securing them to, making sure the LEDs won’t fall down. I used these very clips to hang LEDs from my parents’ kitchen cabinets to give them an upgrade and they worked fantastically. For just $7 Prime shipped, it’s hard to go wrong here.

Want to mount this strip outside? Well, hooking it up to Etekcity’s dual smart outlet is a great choice. Designed to withstand the great outdoors, this outlet has two plugs and can be controlled by either Alexa or Assistant for a well-rounded experience. It’s on sale for $18 right now, making today a great time to pick one up.

More on Govee’s RGB LED Strip:

Water-Resistant Design: the LED strip lights are equipped with a water-resistant coating, making them safe to use outdoors. With quality 5050 LEDs and a 44-key IR remote, you’re ensured a bright and easy lighting experience.

Multi-Color & DIY: Enjoy custom RGB and 16 extra color options, all of which can be mixed into effects via the DIY mode. You can also program the lights to change colors and speed automatically and periodically. Create the ambiance you need easily.

ETL Certified: Double-layered copper in the PCB board creates an even LED color display. The IR remote controller also has overcharging and short circuit protection paired with a low-voltage power supply, ensuring safety for adults and kids.

