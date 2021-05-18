Etekcity’s highly-rated Dual Smart Outdoor Plug has you ready for summer at $18 (Reg. $27)

Today only, Woot is offering the Etekcity Dual Weatherproof Outdoor Smart Plug for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly around $27, today’s offer is more than 35% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. It is currently on sale for $23.50 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $20. This is a simple and discounted way to add some smart outlets to your outdoor space for holiday decor, summer lighting, pool pumps, and more. Both of the outlets it provides can be controlled via your smartphone, with schedules/day timers, as well as with voice commands via compatible devices. You’ll also find a nice energy monitoring setup, as well as built-in surge protection and the IPX4 waterproof design. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal puts the highly-rated Etekcity model on par with most comparable options out there. Nut you can save slightly more with the WYZE Outdoor Smart Plug with Dual Outlets at under $16 Prime shipped. This one carries 4+ star ratings from thousands at Amazon with very similar functionality as today’s lead deal.

Check out this deal on Weber’s massive Ranch Charcoal Kettle Grill, then head over to our home and Green deals hubs for even more discounted ways to outfit the backyard this summer. You’ll find deep deals on tools at Amazon, this price drop on BLACK+DECKER’s Electric Corded Mower, up to 48% off DEWALT combo kits, tools, and accessories from $20, and much more.

More on the Etekcity Dual Weatherproof Outdoor Smart Plug:

Once you set up your Smart Outdoor Wi-Fi Outlet, you won’t have to take another step outside to manage them. With two outlets (which can be programmed and controlled individually), you enjoy twice the smarts in one device. Try plugging seasonal string lights into one socket, and a year-round fountain in the other. Whether you’re indoors or out of town, all the power is in your hands. Take control with your phone in the free VeSync app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!