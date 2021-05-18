Apple’s latest Mac mini delivers M1 at the desktop for an Amazon low of $99 off

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $799.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from its $899 going rate, today’s offer is $99 in savings and matching our previous mention for the best we’ve seen to date at Amazon. If the unveil of Apple’s new iMac has you wanting to bring its M1 chip to the desktop in a more compact form-factor, its latest Mac mini is just the solution. Bringing all the power and efficiency upgrades of Apple Silicon to the desktop, the latest Mac mini arrives with the same compact design that you’ll expect, with 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt ports to round out the package. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you plan on setting up the Mac mini at your desk, using a portion of your savings on this unique USB-C hub from Satechi is an easy recommendation. It arrives with a matching form-factor that’s meant to rest underneath the Mac while providing four USB 3.0 ports, SD card readers, and a USB-C input, as well.

Up until a few weeks ago, the Mac mini was the only way to enjoy Apple Silicon at the desktop. But now the new 24-inch M1 iMac is on the way and we’re already seeing some pre-order discounts. Marking the first Amazon offer, we’re seeing as much as $86 in savings on the upcoming M1 machine. Then go check out all of the other price cuts in our Apple guide.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

