Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac sees first Amazon discount as a pre-order, more up to $86 off

-
Apple
Save $86 Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering the new Apple M1 24-inch iMac 8GB/256GB for $1,258.99 shipped as a pre-order. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen from the retailer, this is still one of the first pre-order price cuts we’ve seen across the board and is down from the usual $1,299 going rate. Expercom shoppers, an Apple authorized retailer, will be able to take up to $86 off a selection of higher-end models, as well. In either case, orders are slated to begin shipping on June 1.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives for the first time with an integrated M1 processor. Its sleek design is backed by 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting spatial audio. You’re also looking at a pair of Thunderbolt ports as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Elevate your new desktop machine by using some of the savings towards the Twelve South Curve Riser. This stand is comprised of aluminum and gives the iMac a boost off your desk with a sleek design that should blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup.

Over in our Apple guide, we’re starting the week off with all of the other notable best deals live right now, too. You can still lock-in up to $400 in savings on Apple’s Pro Display XDR at the best price of the year alongside scoring the new purple iPhone 12 mini, amongst other colors, for FREE at Verizon right now.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

