After first launching last year, SteelSeries is now bundling its recent Nimbus+ MFi Game Controller with four months of Apple Arcade. All you’ll need to do is add the controller to your cart and at checkout a digital 4-month code with email delivery to the service will be added for FREE. Normally you’ll be able to benefit from a single month of Apple Arcade at no-cost, with today’s promotion extending that even further. You’d normally pay $4.99 a month for the service, meaning that the $69.99 Nimbus+ controller also includes an extra $20 in value through the added playtime. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for all of the details on elevating your Apple Arcade gameplay.

Pair SteelSeries’ Nimbus+ with four months of Apple Arcade

As one of the best MFi game controllers on the market, SteelSeries Nimbus+ enters with support for all of your Apple devices. So whether you’re looking to enjoy a more in-depth gaming experience on iPhone or up on the big screen with Apple TV, this Bluetooth gamepad delivers. Alongside its typical controller form-factor, you’re looking at 50-hour battery life, a Lightning port for when it’s time to refuel, and a pair of joysticks. There’s also a bundled smartphone mount that lets you position an iPhone right above the Nimbus+.

Apple Arcade on the other hand delivers access to an ever-growing lineup of titles. Alongside recent exclusives like the Final Fantasy spin-off Fantasian, there’s also hundreds of other games to enjoy. Ranging from more bite-sized experiences to pass the time to more console-level titles like NBA2K21, there’s sure to be something for everyone. Head over to 9to5Mac for all of the latest news on Apple Arcade or just check out the entire collection of games right here.

Terms and conditions:

Code expires on September 30, 2022. This is a promotional code and is not for resale, has no cash value, and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Valid only for Apple Arcade in the United States. Requires iTunes/Apple Media Services account. Terms apply; see the applicable terms for your country at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/. Must be 13+ in the United States. Compatible products and services required. Apple Arcade is a service mark of Apple Inc. Apple is not a participant or sponsor of this promotion.

