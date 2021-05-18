FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prep the meats for summer BBQs: Monoprice Sous Vide Cooker now $47 shipped (Reg. $70)

-
AmazonHome GoodsMonoproce
Reg. $70 $47

Amazon is now offering the 800-watt Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker for $46.99 shipped. Regularly $70 direct, this is a new Amazon 2021 low and the best price that we can find. While it might not say Anova on the side, as great as those are, Monoprice’s offering is also a notable way to achieve similar results for less. Features include an easy-to-read LCD touch screen for adjusting the temperature and cook time. From there you’ll find a handy pause button in case the need arises, an adjustable clamp to support a wide variety of water baths/containers, 800-watts of total cooking power, and a 4+ star rating from over 320 Amazon customers. More details below. 

An obvious use of your savings here, unless you already have something laying around the house that will do the trick, is on a nice Rubbermaid sous vide container. This one carries stellar ratings, can also be used for a plethora of other applications, and will only run you $19 Prime shipped

But for all your professional home chefs, the Monoprice offering might not cut it. That’s where this $100 price drop on Anova’s Precision Sous Vide Cooker Pro with Wi-Fi comes into play. Now matching the Amazon 2021 low, this is one of the best and most high-end options out there for home chefs and it just dropped $100. You can get all of the details on that right here and be sure to head over to our home goods guide for the rest of today’s best kitchenware and household essential deals. 

More on the Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker:

  • The bright and easy to read LED touch screen allows you to easily adjust the cooking temperature and time. You can start or pause cooking by touching the start/Pause button in the middle
  • The sous vide cooker includes an adjustable clamp, so you can attach it to a wide variety of cooking pots from 2. 6 to 4. 0 gallons capacity
  • The cooker sits in a bath of hot water and never comes into direct contact with the food, so cleanup is a breeze

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Monoproce

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon finally makes Echo sunglasses with Alexa, also u...
brim’s temperature-controlled gooseneck kettle fa...
Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assistant d...
Save up to 33% on RAVPower USB-C PD chargers, power ban...
Whynter 13.8-cu. ft. stainless steel refrigerator or fr...
This 6-pack of 1,500-lumen LED bulbs upgrade your garag...
This Amazon-made gaming chair is down to $76.50 in a va...
Tackle tougher DIY tasks with DEWALT’s ATOMIC 20V...
Show More Comments

Related

$100 off

Anova’s Precision Cooker Pro Sous Vide with Wi-Fi returns to 2021 low at $300 ($100 off)

$300 Learn More
Reg. $90

Prime members can score the regularly $90 DeLonghi Ariete Burr Coffee Grinder for $60

$60 Learn More
$30 off

Soak in summer flavors with Anova’s new vacuum sealer for $120 (New low, save 20%)

$120 Learn More
Reg. $130

Monoprice’s Bluetooth Soundbar + wireless sub upgrades your audio for $85 shipped (Reg. $130)

$85 Learn More
Reg. $170+

ECOVACS’ smart 661 Robot mops and vacuums for just $100 (Reg. $170+), more

$100 Learn More
Save 40%

Tonor’s best-selling Cardioid Microphone Kits plummet up to 40% off, starting at $15

From $15 Learn More
25% off

Gift cards up to 25% off: Home Depot, Domino’s, Chipotle, Uber Eats, more from $37.50

From $37.50 Learn More

Amazon finally makes Echo sunglasses with Alexa, also unveils blue-light-filtering solution

Order Now! Learn More