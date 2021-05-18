Prep the meats for summer BBQs: Monoprice Sous Vide Cooker now $47 shipped (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the 800-watt Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker for $46.99 shipped. Regularly $70 direct, this is a new Amazon 2021 low and the best price that we can find. While it might not say Anova on the side, as great as those are, Monoprice’s offering is also a notable way to achieve similar results for less. Features include an easy-to-read LCD touch screen for adjusting the temperature and cook time. From there you’ll find a handy pause button in case the need arises, an adjustable clamp to support a wide variety of water baths/containers, 800-watts of total cooking power, and a 4+ star rating from over 320 Amazon customers. More details below.

An obvious use of your savings here, unless you already have something laying around the house that will do the trick, is on a nice Rubbermaid sous vide container. This one carries stellar ratings, can also be used for a plethora of other applications, and will only run you $19 Prime shipped.

But for all your professional home chefs, the Monoprice offering might not cut it. That’s where this $100 price drop on Anova’s Precision Sous Vide Cooker Pro with Wi-Fi comes into play. Now matching the Amazon 2021 low, this is one of the best and most high-end options out there for home chefs and it just dropped $100. You can get all of the details on that right here and be sure to head over to our home goods guide for the rest of today’s best kitchenware and household essential deals.

More on the Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker:

The bright and easy to read LED touch screen allows you to easily adjust the cooking temperature and time. You can start or pause cooking by touching the start/Pause button in the middle

The sous vide cooker includes an adjustable clamp, so you can attach it to a wide variety of cooking pots from 2. 6 to 4. 0 gallons capacity

The cooker sits in a bath of hot water and never comes into direct contact with the food, so cleanup is a breeze

