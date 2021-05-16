Anova’s Precision Cooker Pro Sous Vide with Wi-Fi returns to 2021 low at $300 ($100 off)

Amazon is offering the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro Wi-Fi for $299.99 shipped. That slashes a full $100 off the usual rate, to match the lowest price of the year. Designed to prepare perfect meats and meals without fail, the Anova Precision Cooker Pro uses expertly heated water to cook tender, succulent meats in a sealed bag. All you have to do is put some water in a pot, season and seal your dinner, and you’re set. You can control the entire process from your smartphone, experimenting with different temperatures and timings for scientific culinary exploration. It’s capable of heating up to 100L of water at once, for up to 10,000 hours without rest, so you can feed the whole family for many meals to come. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. See below for more.

If you can live without the Wi-Fi connectivity, Monoprice also offers a highly-rated sous vide for just $47. It features an adjustable clamp to fit a variety of pot sizes, a 180-degree cooking range, and 800W of cooking power. It won’t pack quite the same punch as the Anova model, but it’s sure to get the job done for intimate dinners and meal prep. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 300 home chefs.

Find even more ways to cookout with Home Depot’s grill and smoker sale, or this 8-quart multi cooker for no-stress feasts fit for a king. Plus, we’re tracking a major discount on the highly-rated Sous Vide for Everybody cookbook, now just $8. But if nothing above suits your fancy, why not take a look at our home goods guide? We’re constantly tracking new deals and releases, so there’s bound to be something there to spruce up your home and kitchen.

Anova Precision Cooker Pro features:

Create delicate dishes through low-temperature cooking with this Anova Precision Cooker Pro sous vide device. The 1200W motor withstands continuous use in professional kitchens and provides a flow rate of 12L per minute to quickly heat 100L of water. This Anova Precision Cooker Pro sous vide device has a temperature range of 0-197°F for proper cooking of meats, seafood and vegetables.

