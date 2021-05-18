FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tackle tougher DIY tasks with DEWALT’s ATOMIC 20V MAX Brushless Combo Kit at $159 (20% off)

Home Depot is offering the DEWALT ATOMIC 20V MAX Brushless 2-tool Combo Kit for $159 shipped. For comparison, the bundle normally runs $199, though purchasing the drill and oscillating tool separately would cost $258 with current pricing. This bundle gives you two 20V MAX batteries, a charger, bag, and multiple tools. Firstly, you’ll find the ATOMIC 20V MAX Brushless 1/2-inch Hammer Drill/Driver as the headlining feature here. The hammer functionality is perfect for masonry work and it also doubles as a standard drill/driver. The oscillating multi-tool has a variable-speed trigger that offers increased precision and speed control. Multi-tools like this are great for finish work or trim, and mine has become an invaluable part of many projects. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up some spare oscillating tool blades. This 20-piece kit has multiple options designed to handle any material including metal and wood. It’ll give you extra blades that the DEWALT deal above doesn’t come with, as well as spares so you have an extra once one gets dull. For just $19 when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s well worth picking up this #1 best-seller at Amazon.

For other DEWALT deals, check out our previous roundup of discounts. Pricing starts at $20 and there’s up to 48% in savings to be had. We’ve got quite a few other options to browse through, so you’ll want to give that post a look to finish fleshing out your DIY tool kit.

More on DEWALT’s ATOMIC 20V MAX Brushless Combo Kit:

Take on the toughest tasks with two high-performing tools. The Atomic 20V MAX* Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Hammer Drill/Driver’s brushless motor delivers 340 UWO, with hammer functionality for completing masonry drilling applications. Accurate cutting is made easier with a bright LED positioned on the foot. The included Oscillating Multi-Tool’s DUAL-GRIP variable-speed trigger provides ultimate speed and application control, while the Quick-Change accessory system makes changing blades and attachments easy so time isn’t taken away from the job at hand. Both tools feature an ergonomic design for balance and easier tool control and are backed by a 3-year, limited warranty so you can buy with confidence. This combo kit also includes 2 Lithium Ion batteries, a charger, and a carrying bag.

