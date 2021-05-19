Bose ANC Headphones 700 are down to the best price yet at $254 (Save $125)

Today only, trusted retailer Morningsave currently offers the Bose ANC Wireless Headphones 700 for $249 in Arctic White. Shipping adds another $5. Down from its $379 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $125 in savings, is $45 under our previous mention, and marks the best price to date for a new condition pair. Bose Headphones 700 deliver active noise cancellation alongside 20-hour battery life, 11-levels of audio filtering, and onboard Alexa and Assistant control. If the recent AirPods Max have you thinking it’s time to get in the ANC headphones game, these cans are worth a closer look instead, especially at today’s discounted price. Over 17,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But if you can live without the more signature Bose sound quality or as well-regarded active noise cancellation, going with the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $50 is a great way to save even more. You’re still going to be able to enjoy a similar distraction-free listening experience, but without the same audio fidelity or build quality found on the featured pair of cans.

Those who don’t mind going with a certified refurbished pair can also save even more, dropping the Bose Headphones 700 down to $237 alongside a series of the brand’s other gear at 40% off. And then just after the launch of all the new lossless streaming functionality that came to Apple Music earlier in the week, we saw AirPods Pro go on sale from $180 to join the ongoing AirPods Max discounts.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR*, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

