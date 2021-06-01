FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones on sale for $298 (Save $50), more

-
Save $50

Amazon offers the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $298 shipped. Down from the usual $348 going rate, you’re saving $50 with today’s offer coming within $20 of the Amazon low and marking the second-best price yet at the retailer. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa. Over 14,700 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $128.

Other Sony headphone deals:

But if you’re dead set on bringing home a pair of true wireless earbuds, don’t forget that this morning we saw a notable discount go live on AirPods Pro in refurbished condition at $155. Otherwise, don’t forget to check out our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the new Skullcandy Dime earbuds that are just $25. We found these to be ideal workout companions for the price, especially for those who want to throw a pair of dedicated workout earbuds in their bag to have on-hand for quick runs and the like.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

