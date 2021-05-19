FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Crocs Flash Sale offers up to 50% off new markdowns: Sandals, clogs, more from $21

-
FashionCrocs
50% off From $21

Crocs is currently offering up to 50% off new markdowns for spring. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Bayaband Clogs that can be styled by both men or women alike. They’re currently marked down to $40, which is $10 off the original rate. These clogs are great for summertime outings because they’re waterproof, making them great for spend time by the ocean, lake, or pool. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and lightweight as well. It’s available in five color options and features a rigid outsole to promote traction. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 5,000 reviews from Crocs customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Crocs include:

Finally, the adidas Final Sale Event offers up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, more from $13.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Crocs

About the Author

Set your style apart with these Diesel watches from $84...
Celebrate Dad with Dick’s Sporting Goods Father...
Cole Haan Get Ready for Summer Event takes up to 50% of...
Tommy Hilfiger takes extra 30% off sale styles to updat...
Vineyard Vines offers up to 50% off all sale items: She...
Lacoste Spring Fling Event takes extra 20% off polo shi...
Orvis Father’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for th...
Marmot’s new spring markdowns from just $18: Jack...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Old Navy Sitewide Event takes up to 50% off with deals from $10: Shorts, jeans, shoes, more

From $10 Learn More
60% off

Macy’s Weekend Event takes 40-60% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Nike, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Event takes up to 60% off slippers, boots, sandals, more

From $30 Learn More
15% off

LEXIVON’s 9-inch camping hatchet comes with two types of blade guards for $17 (Reg. $20)

$17 Learn More
22% off

Banish another chore with Amazon’s Automatic Pet Feeder, now under $33 (Save 22%)

Under $33 Learn More

Twelve South’s refreshed ActionSleeve 2 delivers a more workout-friendly Apple Watch band

Learn More
Save $182

Embrace your robotic future with the Husqvarna Automower at $1,017.50 (Save $181)

$1,017.50 Learn More
In-stock!

Switch Online members can now purchase Nintendo’s wireless SNES controller for $35

$35 Learn More