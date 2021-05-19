Crocs Flash Sale offers up to 50% off new markdowns: Sandals, clogs, more from $21

Crocs is currently offering up to 50% off new markdowns for spring. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Bayaband Clogs that can be styled by both men or women alike. They’re currently marked down to $40, which is $10 off the original rate. These clogs are great for summertime outings because they’re waterproof, making them great for spend time by the ocean, lake, or pool. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and lightweight as well. It’s available in five color options and features a rigid outsole to promote traction. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 5,000 reviews from Crocs customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Crocs include:

Finally, the adidas Final Sale Event offers up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, more from $13.

