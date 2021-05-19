Vineyard Vines offers up to 50% off all sale items: Shep shirts, shorts, jackets, more

For a limited time only, Vineyard Vines takes up to 50% off all sale items with new styles just added. Prices are as marked. Orders of $125 or more receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Printed Sankaty Polo Shirt for men that’s currently marked down to $71 and originally went for $90. This shirt is great for warm weather and looks nice with shorts, khaki pants, or jeans alike. It comes in several fun print options and features UPF 50+ sun protection. The material is also wrinkle-resistant and the built-in stretch material adds comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

