FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Vineyard Vines offers up to 50% off all sale items: Shep shirts, shorts, jackets, more

-
FashionVineyard Vines
50% off From $30

For a limited time only, Vineyard Vines takes up to 50% off all sale items with new styles just added. Prices are as marked. Orders of $125 or more receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Printed Sankaty Polo Shirt for men that’s currently marked down to $71 and originally went for $90. This shirt is great for warm weather and looks nice with shorts, khaki pants, or jeans alike. It comes in several fun print options and features UPF 50+ sun protection. The material is also wrinkle-resistant and the built-in stretch material adds comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Columbia Spring Savings Event that’s offering over 700 items under $50.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Vineyard Vines

About the Author

Lacoste Spring Fling Event takes extra 20% off polo shi...
Orvis Father’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for th...
Marmot’s new spring markdowns from just $18: Jack...
Timex T80 X PAC-MAN 34mm Watch plunges to $48.50 (Reg. ...
JanSport Cool MacBook Backpack drops to $31 at Amazon (...
Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Event takes up to 60% off sl...
Columbia’s Spring Savings Event offers over 700 i...
adidas Final Sale Event offers up to 50% off running sh...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Lacoste Spring Fling Event takes extra 20% off polo shirts, shorts, swim, more

From $30 Learn More
60% off

Macy’s Weekend Event takes 40-60% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Nike, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
50% off

Lululemon takes up to 50% off leggings, shorts, t-shirts, more + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
under $50

Columbia’s Spring Savings Event offers over 700 items under $50: Shorts, polos, more

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $379

Bose ANC Headphones 700 are down to the best price yet at $254 (Save $125)

$254 Learn More
80% off

Load up your Kindle eBook library for summer reading by the pool from $2 today (Up to 80% off)

From $2 Learn More
From $329

Apple Watch Series 6 styles now up to $133 off at Amazon from $329

$133 off Learn More
Reg. $380+

WD 2TB Passport SSD with SD card reader, wireless streaming, more for $326 (Reg. $380+)

$326 Learn More