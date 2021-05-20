Create custom gifts for friends + family with the $200 Genmitsu CNC router kit, more from $60

Today only, Woot is offering SainSmart Genmitsu kits, accessories, and tools priced from $60 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the Genmitsu CNC 3018-PRO Router Kit at $199.99. Down from its $235 to $250 normal going rate at Amazon, today’s deal comes within $10 of the all-time low that we tracked back in 2019 and is the best available. This mini CNC handles just about anything you throw at it, as long as it fits on the tray. This CNC features an integrated mainboard and software for easy use. It can handle cutting multiple types of materials, as well, including plastics, soft aluminum, wood, acrylics, PVC, and more. Assembly is simple and instructions are provided so you can get up and going quickly. Rated 4/5 stars.

With your savings, why not pick up a 40-piece router bit set designed for CNC work? You can get a kit from Genmitsu on Amazon for $32 when you clip the on-page coupon. It includes spiral flat nose, 2-flute ball nose, and many more. This is a great way to bolster your creativity right from the start by spending just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal.

A CNC is the perfect expansion to any DIY kit, but if you’re just getting started, then consider picking up DEWALT’s ATOMIC 20V MAX Brushless Combo Kit. It’s on sale for $159 right now, which is a 20% discount from its normal going rate. Sure, this can’t carve out intricate designs, but at $159, it gives you both a hammer drill and oscillating tool, which are crucial in many DIY projects.

More on the Genmitsu CNC Router Kit:

Integrated: With an integrated mainboard and custom software, communication between the software and hardware is seamless by design.

Software: The Genmitsu uses Grbl, high performance, open-source software for controlling movement, and runs on Arduino. Its dependability and simplicity make Grbl an industry standard, so there’s no lack of support and resources available when you get stuck.

Versatile: Capable of cutting all types of plastics, soft aluminum, woods, acrylics, PVCs, and PCBs, the Genmitsu can be used on a wide range of projects and materials.

