Eddie Bauer Flash Sale offers its best-selling shirts from $20 + extra 40% off clearance

Today only, Eddie Bauer offers its best summer shirts from $20. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 40% off clearance items with promo code CAMP40 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $49. Gear up for warm weather with the men’s On the Go Short-Sleeve Poplin Shirt that’s currently marked down to just $25. For comparison, this shirt is regularly priced at $60. This style is available in five pattern options and will pair perfectly with all of your spring and summer pants. It’s also lightweight, which is great for warm weather and infused with stretch for added comfort. Plus, it has a secure pocket in case you want to store small essentials. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- On The Go Short-Sleeve Poplin Shirt $25 (Orig. $60)
- Baja Short-Sleeve Shirt $30 (Orig. $50)
- Breezeway Short-Sleeve Shirt $20 (Orig. $60)
- Grifton Short-Sleeve Shirt $25 (Orig. $50)
- Ventatrex Guide 2.0 Shirt $35 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Packable Shirt Jacket $20 (Orig. $50)
- On The Go Long-Sleeve Shirt Classic Fit $25 (Orig. $70)
- Cozy Camp Logo Sweatshirt $24 (Orig. $50)
- EverTherm Down Parka $255 (Orig. $500)
- Trail Adventure High-Rise 7/8 Leggings $42 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
