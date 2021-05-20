Save 40% on ROCKPALS’ 350W portable power station with 18W USB-C, more at $150

ROCKPALS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 350W/288Wh Portable Power Station for $149.99 shipped with the code 20W11NGM and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down $100 from its normal $250 going rate, this saves 40% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. There are plenty of power outputs here, including an 18W USB-C port, two USB-A at 3.1A, as well as a QuickCharge 3.0 output. This comes in alongside the AC plug that can power small electronics like mini refrigerators, CPAP machines, TVs, and more when you go off-grid. This battery also can be recharged in multiple ways, including the sun with a compatible solar panel, car charger, or by being plugged into a wall outlet. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Is today’s deal a bit too much for your needs? This solar-powered portable battery is a great buy given that it can charge your phone or tablet while off-grid. It’s available for just $34 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, which is a fraction of what today’s deal fetches. When the charge starts to run low, just set it in the sun and the built-in solar panels will top off the internal battery.

Need more capacity? Well, Anker’s adventure-ready Portable PowerHouse II 800 Power Station is currently on sale. It’s $150 off its normal price, which means that you can pick one up right now for $550. With a 777Wh capacity, it’s nearly three times the size of the ROCKPALS model above. There are two AC ports available on the PowerHouse II 800, which gives you the ability to run multiple items at once, something else that ROCKPALS can’t match above.

More on ROCKPALS 350W Portable Power Station:

HIGH CAPACITY LIGHTWEIGHT LITHIUM POWER PACK: 288WH lithium polymer batteries and weights 7.9lbs. powerful enough to charge smartphones ( 2500mAh ) 30 times, laptops ( 50W ) 5-6 times, 32″ TVs ( 75W ) 3-4 hours, mini car refrigerator ( 60W ) about 4-5 hours or other small appliances, lights, and more (AC output). This solar generator is also very handy to be put on your RV, camper and perfect for emergencies, camping or wherever you need power.

