Anker’s adventure-ready Portable PowerHouse II 800 Power Station now $150 off at Amazon

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Portable PowerHouse II 800 Power Station for $549.99 shipped. Clip the $100 on-page coupon and apply code ANKR1750 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $700, today’s offer is a $150 price drop and the lowest total we can find. While you can still score $100 off the Powerhouse II 400, folks looking for some serious portable on-the-go charging and off-grid capabilities will want to take a closer look at today’s Powerhouse 800 offer. With its 777 watt-hours, this charging station “serves as a reliable emergency backup or handy travel companion.” It houses a pair of AC outlets, two USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, one vehicle-class outlet, and two DC outlets. That means you can run just about anything you might need in a pinch or “get a MacBook Air to 50% charge in around 40 minutes.” Rated 4+ stars and ships with an 18-month warranty. More details below.

As we mentioned above, if you don’t need this kind of portable power, score the currently $300 Anker PowerHouse II 400 instead. But you’ll also want to swing by our latest roundup of options from Jackery as well. There are several portable power solutions on tap here with options from $119 all the way up to higher-end models in the $1,300+ range.

Then head over to this morning’s Anker Amazon sale roundup for deep deals on iPhone and Android essentials from $13. You’ll find USB-C chargers, Lightning cables, projectors, and far more modest power banks, among other things. We also spotted another notable deal this morning on the WD 2TB Passport Wireless SSD with a built-in SD card reader and wireless streaming that might very well come in handy for folks looking to take a tech rig mobile for a weekend or two this summer.

More on the Anker Portable PowerHouse II 800 Power Station:

Massive Cell Capacity: Packing a whopping 777 watt-hours, this powerful charging station serves as a reliable emergency backup or handy travel companion.

Power it All: With 2 AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, one vehicle-class outlet, and 2 DC outlets; PowerHouse II 800 is compatible with virtually all essential devices.

Fast and Furious: With output topping 770W, every small appliance runs optimally and every device charges as fast as possible; with zero interference at full load. Get a MacBook Air to 50% charge in around 40 minutes.

