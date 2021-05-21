Govee’s all-new Smart RGBWW LED Bedside Lamp hits Amazon low at $39 shipped (44% off)

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its all-new Smart RGBWW LED Bedside Lamp for $38.99 shipped with the code GOVEE6050L and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down 44% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the first notable price drop that we’ve tracked and is the best available. With an RGBWW LED design, this lamp can replicate over 16 million colors, as well as warm whites at 1800K to 3000K. It functions with both Alexa and Assistant, giving you the ability to change its color, brightness, or scene mode through simple voice commands. If your partner is asleep and you need to turn it off, there’s a touch-controlled button that allows you to do just that in silence. Ratings are positive so far, with a collective 4.5/5 stars having been left by early customers. Govee is a well-reviewed company overall with products constantly near the top of the best-seller chart at Amazon.

However, you could instead opt for the meross Smart RGB Table Lamp. It’s available for $25 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, which is a pretty decent price. It can range from 2500K to 6500K, meaning that the lower-end 1800K spectrum is lost on this light. However, you’ll find that meross adds HomeKit functionality to this light, which is something that might tie into your smart home ecosystem better.

Speaking of HomeKit-enabled smart home accessories, did you see the deal we found earlier today? Satechi’s dual outlet HomeKit smart plug is a great buy at $45, which is a 25% savings from its normal going rate. It doesn’t just turn things on or off either, as it also has energy-monitoring features built-in, which can help you track down power leaks in your home.

More on Govee’s Smart RGBWW LED Bedside Lamp:

Stylish Design: The slim, sleek outline and superior silver finish provide a distinctive decor to your bedroom, living room, or games room. Add a unique touch with a chic, smart light.

Relaxing Ambiance: With over 16 million colors including warm white and color temperatures from 1800-3000k, you can create stunning surroundings for any occasion with a stylish addition to your home decor.

20 Scene Modes: Multiple scenes such as Leisure, Candlelight, Romantic, Ocean provide alluring backdrops to your home life. Bring creativity and depth of color to your home. Get creative with the DIY effect function.

