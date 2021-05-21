Satechi’s dual outlet HomeKit smart plug also measures energy usage at $45 (Save 25%)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug for $44.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $60 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, is $3 under our previous mention, and the best price of the year. With the ability to control two outlets, Satechi’s smart plug also integrates with HomeKit for Siri control alongside your smartphone. You’ll also net energy monitoring capabilities, allowing you to keep tabs on how much power a plugged in device is drawing for some added benefits. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

Satechi Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Simplify your home routine with the Satechi Dual Smart Outlet, ideal for controlling appliances remotely or automatically turning lights, coffee makers, TVs and more, off and on. Designed with convenience in mind, the Outlet features dual power outlets to individually control up to two connected appliances at once and real-time monitoring of your devices’ power consumption over time.

