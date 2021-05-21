Today, Home Depot is kicking off its Memorial Day sale with a collection of price cuts on everything from tool bundles, electric lawn essentials, patio furniture, grills, and more. Shipping is free on just about everything and in many cases no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Whether you could use a hand finishing those last few home improvement projects before the picnic arrives on May 31 or you want to score a new grill for feeding the family, today’s sale has you covered. With 4+ star ratings on nearly all of the price cuts, you’ll want to head below for all of our top picks.

An easy highlight from the sale today is Milwaukee’s M18 7-Tool Combo Kit for $499. Normally fetching $999, you’re looking at $500 in savings and the first notable price cut of the year. Today’s offer is also matching the all-time low. This package arrives with just about everything you’d need to kickstart your home improvement setup. Alongside seven tools ranging from a drill and circular saw to an angle grinder, flashlight, and more, you’re also getting two batteries and a bag to store everything away. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Then check out our other top picks below.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale highlights:

Then be sure to shop all of the other price cuts right here in the Home Depot Memorial Day sale before heading over to our home goods guide for even more.

Milwaukee 7-Tool Combo Kit features:

The Milwaukee M18 Cordless Lithium-Ion 8-Tool Combo Kit includes the M18 Compact Drill/Driver (2606-20), M18 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver, M18 Multi-Tool, M18 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw, M18 4-1/2 in. Cut-off/Grinder, M18 HACKZALL, M18 1/2 in. HTIW with ring and M18 LED Flashlight, 3 REDLITHIUM XC 4.0 battery packs and M12/M18 Multi-Voltage Charger. The M18 cordless system’s patented technologies and electronics, innovative motor design and superior ergonomics provide users with the most efficient blend of power, weight and performance in its class.

