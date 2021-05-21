FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Still don’t have a mechanical keyboard? Now’s your chance to pick one up for $23.50 (50% off)

-
50% off $23.50

iMaxwin Mall (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the OMOTON TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $23.49 Prime shipped with the code L8FGOZH3 at checkout. This is a 50% savings from its normal going rate and is also among the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This keyboard features blue tactile switches that offer a crisp sound and clicky feedback with every stroke, making them perfect for both typing and gaming. There are eight different LED patterns to choose from in a variety of colors, which is awesome no matter what your setup is. Plus, it’s compatible with both macOS and Windows, matching perfectly with whatever your computer is. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this budget-focused wireless mouse. It’ll complete your on-the-go peripheral setup and costs just $9 when you clip the on-page coupon. While it’s not rechargeable, a single battery is said to last up several months before you need to replace it.

While you’re at it, be sure to pick up Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro to finish your office overhaul. It’s quite powerful, ships with 512GB of storage, and can also boost your productivity while on-the-go. Today, we spotted a deal that dropped the machine to $199 off its normal going rate, which makes now a great time to pick one up.

More on the OMOTON TKL Mechanical Keyboard:

  • PROFESSIONAL MECHANICAL SWITCHES: The TKL mechanical gaming keyboard features an expertly engineered blue switch for distinct tactile feedback and crisp sound with every stroke – perfect for typing and gaming
  • RAINBOW LED BACKLIT: Simply press the “Scroll” key to switch 8 different backlit LED patterns to create a cool and colorful game atmosphere for more excitement. You can also adjust the backlit brightness by pressing FN+↑and↓
  • DURABLE & COMFORTABLE: Meticulously crafted from premium metal and ABS materials, the tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboard is tested for over 70 million strokes for long-lasting reliability. Plus, the adjustable feet delivers enhanced comfort for extended use

