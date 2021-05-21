FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro returns to the all-time low at $199 off

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/512GB for $1,299.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $1,499, today’s offer amounts to $199 in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve tracked it at this price. Equipped with the upgraded 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro enters with an M1 chip for improved performance and up to 17-hour battery life. Everything is centered around a 13-inch Retina display that pairs with two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Apple’s Touch Bar. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Pro with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $28. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers, as well.

Now that the work week is coming to a close, be sure to hit up our Apple guidefor all of the best price cuts live right now.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

