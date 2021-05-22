Relax after work with a heated shiatsu massager for $40 on Amazon (Save 20%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Shaft Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of shiatsu massagers for $40 shipped each. Our favorite is Invospa Heated Shiatsu Massager for Neck, Back, and Shoulders at $39.97. Down from $50, this saves 20% and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. If you’re coming in from a long day of working on the yard, there’s something relaxing about a nice massage. Well, this shiatsu massager takes care of your back, neck, and shoulders at one time. There’s even a heating function to help loosen tight muscles. It can be powered both by your home’s AC plugs as well as your car’s DC outlet, allowing you to unwind no matter where you are. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 29,000 happy customers. Shop the other deals here.

Just need to relax your back, but not shoulders or neck? Well, this massager is more compact and comes in at $35 on Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t do quite as much as the deal above. But, this massager you can essentially leave on your favorite chair or couch seat for a relaxing experience every time you sit down.

While we’re talking about kicking back after a long day’s work, have you considered picking up a new couch? Yesterday, we found the Christopher Knight Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa on sale, which is currently down to a 1-year low of $364 shipped. That’s a $66 discount and gives you an upgraded living room that’s delivered right to your front door.

More on the Invospa Neck Massager:

RELAXING: This is a great Shiatsu massager for deep tissue pain relief. The movements of this massager helps relax your neck, shoulder and back. It has 8 massage rollers and bi-directional movement to provide relief for your pain. The heat function helps relax you even further. Your back, shoulder and neck will thank you after using this massager!

HEATED: The relaxing heat of this neck and shoulder massager can be used to ease muscle tension, stress and promote blood circulation to your neck, back or shoulder. This massager comes with an infrared heat function to provide deep tissue relaxation.

ADJUSTABLE: The intensity of this massager can be adjusted to exactly how you like it. this Neck and Back Massager comes with 3 Speed Strength Levels to give you just the right amount of pressure. This Neck and Shoulder Massager has 2 massage directions to mimic the motion of an in-person massage experience.

